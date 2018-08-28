Stowmarket man died of drug overdose, inquest rules

Jo Matthews's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

A Stowmarket man died after an overdose of illegal drugs at his family home, an inquest heard.

Jo Matthews, 39, of Silver Street, Old Newton, Stowmarket, had struggled with drug addiction before being found on May 25, 2018.

Coroner Dr Dan Sharpstone told the inquest that Mr Matthews was already being prescribed painkillers but he was also self-medicating with codeine extracted from cocodamol, traces of which were found in his system.

On May 23 he left his home and travelled to Ipswich, returning home on May 24.

Mr Matthews was believed to be in possession of crack cocaine.

During this time he sent his family WhatsApp messages asking for help and saying he was hearing voices.

He was found at 10.20am on May 25 lying on a bed in the Stowmarket home with drug paraphernalia around him.

The coroner concluded that the cause of death was an overdose of a combination of drugs.