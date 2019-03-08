Could you find your dream new job at Ipswich careers fair?

The Jobs and Careers Fair will take place at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on Thursday October 10 between 10am and 2pm.

Hundreds of jobs will be on offer at the upcoming Jobs and Careers Fair at Ipswich Corn Exchange.

The fair on Thursday, October 10 is organided by Ipswich Borough Council and Jobcentre Plus, and will take place between 10am and 2pm.

There will be up 50 companies and organisations at the fair including Suffolk Police, HM Prison Service, Ipswich Borough Council and Suffolk New College.

Julia Nix, Jobcentre Plus East Anglia district manager, said: "Jobcentre Plus is delighted to be working in partnership with Ipswich Borough Council and local employers and partner organisations on this joint event to bring many opportunities to our customers across a wide range of employment sectors."

The attendants will be able to get advice and information about opportunities for training and current vacanies.

Councillor David Ellesmere, Leader of Ipswich Borough Council, said: "Creating jobs, improving skills and providing opportunities for people in Ipswich is one of our key priorities.

"This event will not only have real jobs and training places on offer but will also provide careers advice for people looking for their first job or wanting to change their career."