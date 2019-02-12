Partly Cloudy

Joe Pooley investigation: One man questioned for third time and another man re-bailed

PUBLISHED: 20:52 12 February 2019

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police investigating the death of Joe Pooley have extended one man’s bail and questioned another for the third time on suspicion of murder.

A man re-arrested in connection with the death of Ipswich man Joe Pooley has been released by police and another man has had their bail extended.

A 29-year-old man from Ipswich was arrested for a third time on February 12 on suspicion of murder.

Detectives in Suffolk Constabulary questioned him at their headquarters in Martlesham and he has now been bailed to return to police on March 4.

He was previously arrested on October 2, 2018 and February 6, 2019, on suspicion of murder.

A 33-year-old man, formerly from Ipswich, was arrested on January 17 on suspicion of murder and has been re-bailed to return to police on April 17.

Joe Pooley, a 22-year-old man from Ipswich, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13, 2018, in the River Gipping near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination carried out on August 14 determined that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Suffolk Constabulary have arrested and questioned a number of suspects in the past six months in connection to the death of Mr Pooley.

A 24-year-old woman, formerly from Ipswich, was arrested on January 17, on suspicion of murder.

The woman has been bailed to report to police on February 14.

A 36-year-old woman re-arrested on February 6, on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation.

A 28-year-old woman previously arrested on October 2, 2018, on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, was released under investigation.

