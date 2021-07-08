Published: 4:30 PM July 8, 2021

An inquest into the death of a murdered Ipswich man is to resume on Friday.

The body of Joe Pooley, 22, was found in the River Gipping in August 2018.

In May 2021 Sebastian Smith, 35, of no fixed address, Sean Palmer, 31, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, and Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, were convicted of his murder.

A fourth defendant, Lisa-Marie Smith, 26, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, was unanimously cleared of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Following the convictions, Sam Nicholls, Mr Pooley's mother, called for an inquest into her son's death be resumed to investigate any failings in the way he was looked after by various agencies as a vulnerable adult.

In June it was confirmed that the coroner's service in Suffolk had approved Ms Nicholls' request and the inquest would be resumed.

The inquest is due to take place on Friday.