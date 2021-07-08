News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Inquest to resume into death of murdered Ipswich man Joe Pooley

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:30 PM July 8, 2021   
Photo of Joe Pooley in dark tee shirt

An inquest into the death of Joe Pooley will resume on Friday - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An inquest into the death of a murdered Ipswich man is to resume on Friday. 

The body of Joe Pooley, 22, was found in the River Gipping in August 2018. 

In May 2021 Sebastian Smith, 35, of no fixed address, Sean Palmer, 31, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, and Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, were convicted of his murder

A fourth defendant, Lisa-Marie Smith, 26, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, was unanimously cleared of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Following the convictions, Sam Nicholls, Mr Pooley's mother, called for an inquest into her son's death be resumed to investigate any failings in the way he was looked after by various agencies as a vulnerable adult. 

In June it was confirmed that the coroner's service in Suffolk had approved Ms Nicholls' request and the inquest would be resumed. 

The inquest is due to take place on Friday. 

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Coroner's Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked on Ipswich Waterfront

Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Lee Arthurs, of Ipswich, has been jailed for 11 and a half years

Ambulance worker jailed for 11 years over vile child sex abuse images

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus