News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Inquest in death of murdered Joe Pooley to take place next year

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 12:49 PM July 9, 2021   
Photo of Joe Pooley in dark tee shirt

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A full inquest into the death of murdered Ipswich man Joe Pooley will take place next year. 

Mr Pooley, 22, was found dead in the River Gipping in August 2018. 

In May 2021,  Sebastian Smith, 35, of no fixed address, Sean Palmer, 31, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, and Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, were convicted of his murder. 

A fourth defendant, Lisa-Marie Smith, 26, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, was unanimously cleared of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

The coroner's service had formally closed its investigations into Mr Pooley's death in March this year.

Following a request from Mr Pooley's family, the inquest was formally resumed on Friday in order to look at the wider circumstances surrounding the case - including how he was dealt with by various agencies.

A pre-inquest review will be held in October this year and a full inquest in July 2022. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police release CCTV after iPhone stolen from Ipswich Morrisons
  2. 2 Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after car crashes into Pizza Hut
  3. 3 Race Night Live: How the night unfolded as Witches win it
  1. 4 Ipswich Hospital emergency department sees record high attendance
  2. 5 7 great places to eat in Ipswich...for under £10 
  3. 6 Building our landmark - memories of the Orwell Bridge construction
  4. 7 Ashton: I want at least five more signings
  5. 8 League Two move for son of former Town star as another ex-Ipswich striker begins coaching career in US
  6. 9 Date for famous stuck Suez Canal ship to arrive in Felixstowe announced
  7. 10 Ipswich rape accused denies creating story to fit evidence
Suffolk Coroner's Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brandon Chambers has been missing since Sunday and his family are worried about him

Suffolk Live

'It’s totally out of character' - Ipswich School gardener reported missing

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked on Ipswich Waterfront

Woman injured on Ipswich Waterfront

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Hajara "Sid" Singh has been remembered through a tattoo

Beloved Ipswich shopkeeper remembered through incredible tattoo

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Owner of The Salutation, James Langan with his Head Chef, Aaron Scopes. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bottomless batter: Town pub reopens with all you can eat Yorkshires

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon