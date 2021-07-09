Inquest in death of murdered Joe Pooley to take place next year
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
A full inquest into the death of murdered Ipswich man Joe Pooley will take place next year.
Mr Pooley, 22, was found dead in the River Gipping in August 2018.
In May 2021, Sebastian Smith, 35, of no fixed address, Sean Palmer, 31, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, and Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, were convicted of his murder.
A fourth defendant, Lisa-Marie Smith, 26, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, was unanimously cleared of murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.
The coroner's service had formally closed its investigations into Mr Pooley's death in March this year.
Following a request from Mr Pooley's family, the inquest was formally resumed on Friday in order to look at the wider circumstances surrounding the case - including how he was dealt with by various agencies.
A pre-inquest review will be held in October this year and a full inquest in July 2022.
