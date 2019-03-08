Breaking

Second man charged with murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping. Two men have been charged with his murder Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Joe Pooley, who was found dead in an Ipswich river.

Mr Pooley, who was from the town, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 last year, close to London Road in the River Gipping.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road in Great Yarmouth, attended Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre yesterday, October 30.

Palmer is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court by live link this morning, October 31, charged with murder.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder on three occasions: October 2018, February 2019 and September 2019. Following a period of being on police bail he was released under investigation in August.

A second man, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, who had also been arrested and released in connection with the incident, was charged with murder yesterday, October 30, appearing by live link at Norwich Magistrates' Court and being remanded into custody the same day.

Both of them will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 1.

A 25-year-old woman, formerly from Ipswich, was arrested on January 17 this year on suspicion of murder.

She answered bail on April 17 and was re-bailed until July 17, when she was released under investigation.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on October 2, 2018 on suspicion of murder and was subsequently released under investigation.

She was re-arrested on February 26, 2019 and was then released under investigation.