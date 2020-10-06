Trial into murder of Ipswich 22-year-old set to take place

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The trial of two men and two women accused of murdering a 22-year-old Ipswich man who was found dead in the River Gipping is expected to get underway next week.

Joe Pooley was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 2018, close to London Road in Ipswich.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link on Tuesday (October 6) for a case management hearing were Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, Becki West-Davidson, 29, of Rope Walk, Ipswich and Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire.

They have all denied murdering Mr Pooley on or before August 7 2018.

Their trial, which is expected to last eight weeks, will get underway on Monday (October 12).

All four defendants were remanded in custody.