Joe Pooley death still under investigation, one year after body found

13 August, 2019 - 05:30
The body of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

The body of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Today marks one year since the discovery of 22-year-old Ipswich man Joe Pooley's body in the River Gipping.

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping near London Road, Ipswich, on August 13, 2018 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

To date, two men and two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

All have either been re-arrested or bailed in the intervening 12 months - and all have since been released under investigation.

Police have yet to charge anyone with an offence in connection with Mr Pooley's death.

Officers were called at about 10.30am on August 13, 2018, to the River Gipping, near London Road, after a body was spotted by a dog walker on the path behind Suffolk Retail Park.

A postmortem, carried out the next day, found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Hundreds attended Mr Pooley's funeral on Friday, October 12, 2018, including a honorary guard of motorcycles, which formed part of the cortège that travelled with the hearse to the Seven Hills Crematorium, in Nacton.

Donations of more than £2,500 were made to his mother, Sam Nicholls, in order to "send Joe off in the way that he deserved".

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin also supported the appeal, having previously lent assistance to Mr Pooley, who lived with learning difficulties and had overcome bullying at school.

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping near London Road, Ipswich, on August 13, 2018 Picture: RACHEL EDGEJoe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping near London Road, Ipswich, on August 13, 2018 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A 29-year-old woman, then 28, was arrested on suspicion of murder on October 2 and released under investigation.

She was re-arrested on February 26 and again released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man, also 28 at the time, was arrested the same day on suspicion of murder. He was re-arrested on two occasions and released under investigation after last answering bail on March 4.

A 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly from Ipswich, were arrested on 17 January on suspicion of murder.

Police searched a property near Foxhall Road in connection with the murder of Joe Pooley, whose body was found in the River Gipping last August Picture: NEIL PERRYPolice searched a property near Foxhall Road in connection with the murder of Joe Pooley, whose body was found in the River Gipping last August Picture: NEIL PERRY

They answered bail on April 17 and were re-bailed until July 17, when they were both released under investigation.

A 37-year-old woman, then 36, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice on October 3.

She was re-arrested on February 6 - on suspicion of assisting an offender - and was released under investigation, but has since been released without further action.

Detective Inspector Karl Nightingale said: "This remains a live investigation and enquiries are continuing."

