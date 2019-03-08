Man charged with Joe Pooley murder to appear in court

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A 34-year-old man charged with the murder of an Ipswich man is due to appear in court on Friday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Pooley, aged 22, from the town, was found dead at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13, 2018 in the River Gipping near to London Road.

A post-mortem examination carried out the next day found that the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, had previously been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation.

Smith attended Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on Wednesday where he was charged with murder.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court by live link on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on November 1.

A 25-year-old woman, formerly from Ipswich, was arrested on January 17, 2019 on suspicion of murder. She answered bail on April 17 and was re-bailed until July 17, when she was released under investigation.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on October 2, 2018, on suspicion of murder, and was subsequently released under investigation. She was re-arrested on February 26, 2019 and was then released under investigation.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on three occasions and was released under investigation after last answering bail on March 4 2019.