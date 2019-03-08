Partly Cloudy

Joe Pooley murder investigation: Pair released after bail

PUBLISHED: 13:33 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 17 July 2019

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping in August 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Two people on bail in connection to the investigation into the death of Joe Pooley have both been released under investigation.

A 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were both required to answer bail on July 17.

Mr Pooley, 22, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 last year in the River Gipping, near London Road. He was first spotted by a dog walker on the footpath behind Suffolk Retail Park.

A post-mortem examination carried out the following day found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Donations totalling more than £2,500 were made to his mother, Sam Nicholls, in order to "send Joe off in the way that he deserved and would appreciate".

The appeal was also supported by Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, who was helping Mr Pooley before his death as he lived with learning difficulties and had overcome bullying at school.

Hundreds of people attended his funeral on Friday, October 12, 2018, including a honorary guard of motorbikes which formed part of the cortege that travelled with the hearse to the Seven Hills Crematorium in Nacton.

At the ceremony his mother read a poem that she had written herself.

Part of the poem read: "There's nothing I wouldn't do or give up what I own, to have you walk back through the door or hear you on the phone.

"And now you're finally at peace, I just want you to know, I love you and miss you everyday my beautiful boy Joe."

Several tributes were made at Mr Pooley's funeral, including one from his former headmaster, Roger Mackenzie.

Mr Mackenzie said: "He was full of love and he just wanted acceptance.

"I know that Joe will be greatly missed by everyone and behalf of the school and the staff we offer Joe's families our sincerest condolences on this very sad day."

Since his death a number of people have been arrested and re-arrested on suspicion of murder, including a 24-year-old and a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old and 33-year-old man.

They were all questioned and released under investigation.

A 36-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in February 2019 but was released under investigation.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

