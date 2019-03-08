E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Four charged with murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley

PUBLISHED: 13:16 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 31 October 2019

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Two women have been charged with the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley, bringing the total number of people charged in connection with his death to four.

Mr Pooley, who was from the town, was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13 last year, close to London Road in the River Gipping.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Two women, 29-year-old Becki West-Davidson of Foxhall Road in Ipswich, and 25-year-old Lisa-Marie Smith of Ramsay Road in Hawick, Roxburghshire, were previously arrested and released under investigation.

They were re-arrested on October 31 and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre. They are now charged with murder and due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court by live link today.

Two men have also been charged with Mr Pooley's murder.

Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road in Great Yarmouth, attended Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre yesterday, October 30.

Palmer is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court by live link this morning, October 31, charged with murder.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder on three occasions: October 2018, February 2019 and September 2019. Following a period of being on police bail he was released under investigation in August.

A second man, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, who had also been arrested and released in connection with the incident, was charged with murder yesterday, October 30, appearing by live link at Norwich Magistrates' Court and being remanded into custody the same day.

Both men will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday, November 1.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

