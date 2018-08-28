Sunshine and Showers

Two released following re-arrests in Joe Pooley murder probe

PUBLISHED: 21:55 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:55 06 February 2019

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, was found in the River Gipping last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Two people re-arrested in connection with the death of an Ipswich man have now been released.

The body of Mr Pooley, aged 22, was found in the River Gipping near London Road in Ipswich on August 13 last year.

A post-mortem the following day found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

In an update issued this evening, police said they had released a 29-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman who were re-arrested this afternoon.

The pair, both from Ipswich, were taken to Martlesham Police Investigating Centre where they were questioned by detectives.

The 29-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder, has now been released on police bail until 11am on March 4.

The 36-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Previously the man had been arrested on October 2, 2018 and the woman on October 3, 2018 – both in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, January 17, a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both formerly from Ipswich, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were bailed until February 12 and 14.

Another woman, aged 28, was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Joe Pooley’s death, but has since been released under investigation.

