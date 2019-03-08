E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged with murder of Joe Pooley

PUBLISHED: 15:13 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 30 October 2019

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley.

Mr Pooley, 22, was found dead at 10.30am on Monday, August 13 2018 in the River Gipping in Ipswich, near to London Road.

A post mortem carried out the next day found that his likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Sebastian Smith, of no fixed address, had been previously arrested in connection with the case in January 2019.

He was re-bailed until July 17 before being released under investigation.

He has now been charged with murder.

Smith will appear at Suffolk Magistrates Court by live link on Wednesday, October 30.

A 25-year-old woman, formerly from Ipswich, was arrested on January 17 2019 on suspicion of murder. She answered bail on April 17 and was re-bailed until July 17, when she was released under investigation.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on October 2 2018, on suspicion of murder, and was subsequently released under investigation. She was re-arrested on February 26 2019 and was then released under investigation.

