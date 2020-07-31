Four accused of murdering Ipswich man face October trial
PUBLISHED: 13:30 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 31 July 2020
Archant
Four people will go on trial later this year accused of murdering an Ipswich man whose body was found in a river in 2018.
Joe Pooley, 22, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping at about 10.30am on Monday, August 13.
A postmortem examination found the likely cause of death as immersion in water.
Two men and two women have previously denied murdering Mr Pooley on or before August 7, 2018.
A trial was due to begin on April 20 but was postponed due to the impact of Covid-19 on court proceedings.
Sean Palmer, 30, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, and Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, all appeared via prison video link for a further case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.
A four to six-week trial has been listed to begin on October 12.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.