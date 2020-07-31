Four accused of murdering Ipswich man face October trial

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping, near London Road, Ipswich, two years ago Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Four people will go on trial later this year accused of murdering an Ipswich man whose body was found in a river in 2018.

Joe Pooley, 22, from Ipswich, was found dead in the River Gipping at about 10.30am on Monday, August 13.

A postmortem examination found the likely cause of death as immersion in water.

Two men and two women have previously denied murdering Mr Pooley on or before August 7, 2018.

A trial was due to begin on April 20 but was postponed due to the impact of Covid-19 on court proceedings.

Sean Palmer, 30, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed address, Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, and Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Hawick, Roxburghshire, all appeared via prison video link for a further case management hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday.

A four to six-week trial has been listed to begin on October 12.