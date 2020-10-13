E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trial of four accused of murdering Joe Pooley ready to start

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 October 2020

Four people will stand trial for the murder of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Four people will stand trial for the murder of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The trial of two men and two women accused of murdering a 22-year-old Ipswich man who was found dead in the River Gipping is expected to get underway tomorrow, Wednesday October 14.

A jury was empanelled at Ipswich Crown Court today for the trial, which is expected to last eight weeks.

Before the court are Sean Palmer, 30, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 35, of no fixed address, Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, and Lisa-Marie Smith, 26, of Hawick, Roxburghshire.

They have all denied murdering Joe Pooley on or before August 7, 2018.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Pooley was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13, 2018, in the River Gipping close to London Road in Ipswich.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Because of restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic the trial will take place in two courtrooms with the proceedings being relayed between the courts.

The four defendants have been split into pairs and will sit in two different courtrooms with their barristers.

Prosecution counsel Christopher Paxton QC is expected to begin his two day opening of the case to the jury tomorrow (Wednesday).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police urge vigilance after spate of vehicle thefts in Ipswich

Police are urging vigilance after a spate of vehicle thefts in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Trial of four accused of murdering Joe Pooley ready to start

Four people will stand trial for the murder of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Warning over fake ‘penalty charge’ emails

Action Fraud has warned people over fake 'penalty charge' emails Picture: ACTION FRAUD

‘I can understand the controversy it has caused’ – Lambert on ‘Project Big Picture’

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: PA

‘Put me in and you won’t regret it!’ – Tomas Holy jokes he’s ready to play midfield

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy. Photo: Steve Waller