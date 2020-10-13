Trial of four accused of murdering Joe Pooley ready to start

Four people will stand trial for the murder of Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found dead in the River Gipping in 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The trial of two men and two women accused of murdering a 22-year-old Ipswich man who was found dead in the River Gipping is expected to get underway tomorrow, Wednesday October 14.

A jury was empanelled at Ipswich Crown Court today for the trial, which is expected to last eight weeks.

Before the court are Sean Palmer, 30, of South Market Road, Great Yarmouth, Sebastian Smith, 35, of no fixed address, Becki West-Davidson, 30, of Rope Walk, Ipswich, and Lisa-Marie Smith, 26, of Hawick, Roxburghshire.

They have all denied murdering Joe Pooley on or before August 7, 2018.

Mr Pooley was found at around 10.30am on Monday, August 13, 2018, in the River Gipping close to London Road in Ipswich.

A post-mortem examination found the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Because of restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic the trial will take place in two courtrooms with the proceedings being relayed between the courts.

The four defendants have been split into pairs and will sit in two different courtrooms with their barristers.

Prosecution counsel Christopher Paxton QC is expected to begin his two day opening of the case to the jury tomorrow (Wednesday).