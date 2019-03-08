Mum 'gobsmacked' at hearing allegations of sexual assault against schoolboy, court hears

The mother of a schoolboy who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 73-year-old Ipswich man has described her shock at being told about the allegations.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, the woman said she was "gobsmacked" when her son told her that Johannes Schreuder had touched his genitals

She said she had managed to hold back the tears while she continued getting her son ready for bed but had been thinking: "Oh my god."

The next day she and her husband had confronted Schreuder about the allegations and he had allegedly admitted touching their son but denied doing it for sexual gratification.

Schreuder of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has denied three offences of sexually assaulting a boy under 13 between March 1 and May 10 last year.

The trial is being heard in his absence.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said that after the boy's parents confronted Schreuder about the allegations he had allegedly contacted them and said: "I hang my head in shame for not stopping this."

After his arrest Schreuder denied being sexually interested in the boy and said in his "naivety" he had been hoping to teach him about his genitals.

The trial continues.