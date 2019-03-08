E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Mum 'gobsmacked' at hearing allegations of sexual assault against schoolboy, court hears

PUBLISHED: 18:13 15 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The mother of a schoolboy who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 73-year-old Ipswich man has described her shock at being told about the allegations.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, the woman said she was "gobsmacked" when her son told her that Johannes Schreuder had touched his genitals

She said she had managed to hold back the tears while she continued getting her son ready for bed but had been thinking: "Oh my god."

The next day she and her husband had confronted Schreuder about the allegations and he had allegedly admitted touching their son but denied doing it for sexual gratification.

Schreuder of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has denied three offences of sexually assaulting a boy under 13 between March 1 and May 10 last year.

The trial is being heard in his absence.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said that after the boy's parents confronted Schreuder about the allegations he had allegedly contacted them and said: "I hang my head in shame for not stopping this."

After his arrest Schreuder denied being sexually interested in the boy and said in his "naivety" he had been hoping to teach him about his genitals.

The trial continues.

Tragic video shows shark carcass washed up on Felixstowe beach

A whale has been washed up on Felixstowe beach. Picture: ALAN BOYLE/ EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Burton and Dorothy Perkins to exit town centre - to make way for a new shoe shop

The Burton/Dorothy Perkins store in Tavern Street Ipswich is due to close early in 2020. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

