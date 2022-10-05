Police concerned for welfare of missing 73-year-old Ipswich man

John Gardiner was last seen at his home in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to find a 73-year-old man who has been reported missing in Ipswich.

John Gardiner was last seen at his home in Hadleigh Road at 6.45am on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Police have said although there is no specific description of his clothing, he is an avid walker who walks with purpose.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 64 of October 5.