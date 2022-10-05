News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 73-year-old Ipswich man

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:27 PM October 5, 2022
John Gardiner was last seen at his home in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich

John Gardiner was last seen at his home in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to find a 73-year-old man who has been reported missing in Ipswich.

John Gardiner was last seen at his home in Hadleigh Road at 6.45am on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Police have said although there is no specific description of his clothing, he is an avid walker who walks with purpose.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD number 64 of October 5.

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Four way traffic lights have been put in place on a busy Ipswich road

Suffolk Live News

Four way traffic lights in place on major Ipswich road

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
corona

Coronavirus

The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Water Works Cottage in Kesgrave has a guide price of £300,000

'Totally unique' renovation opportunity near waterworks up for auction

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A picture of Belvedere Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Busy Ipswich road closed after car crashes into railway bridge

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon