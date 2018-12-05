Rain

John Grose quiz nights provide the answer to helping local charities

05 December, 2018 - 17:07
Teams taking part in the John Grose Ipswich charity quiz night at its Citroen, DS and Peugeot Ipswich showrooms. Picture: John Grose

Teams taking part in the John Grose Ipswich charity quiz night at its Citroen, DS and Peugeot Ipswich showrooms. Picture: John Grose

John Grose

John Grose held its fourth annual charity quiz nights and its Ipswich and Lowestoft dealerships bringing the total it has raised for local good causes to nearly £15,000.

Team Ipso Facto was crowned champions after winning the quiz at John Grose’s Ford and Kia dealership at Lowestoft for the fourth year running. Picture: John GroseTeam Ipso Facto was crowned champions after winning the quiz at John Grose’s Ford and Kia dealership at Lowestoft for the fourth year running. Picture: John Grose

The fourth annual John Grose charity quiz nights saw more than 300 people take part to help raise over £3,800 for local causes.

These events have now raised a total of more than £14,600 for worthy causes including Suffolk Family Carers, St Elizabeth Hospice, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) and Help for Heroes – the chosen charities for 2018.

The first quiz, at the new, state-of-the-art Citroen, DS and Peugeot showrooms on Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, which opened in July, saw 37 teams compete. It wasled by Simon Jay, of Seckford Golf Club in Woodbridge, a seasoned quiz master who holds many quizzes throughout the year. The winners were Branflakes with an impressive 88 out of 100.

Two weeks later John Grose held its second quiz of 2018 at its Ford and Kia dealership in Whapload Road, Lowestoft. Mr Jay returned and 22 teams took part in nine rounds, with Ipso Facto quiz champions for the fourth year running.

Living up to their name  And in Second Place was the team name of the runners-up at the quiz at John Groses Citroen, DS and Peugeot Ipswich showrooms. Picture: John GroseLiving up to their name  And in Second Place was the team name of the runners-up at the quiz at John Groses Citroen, DS and Peugeot Ipswich showrooms. Picture: John Grose

John Grose events organiser Rebecca Neale said: “We were thrilled with the outcome of the quizzes and the positive feedback we received. We understand how much the money raised can do for the charities and it’s great to be able to host the quiz nights to aid the work they do.

“It’s been the biggest year we have ever had with both events selling out.”

Hannah White, of Suffolk Family Carers, said: “It is great to work alongside such a large organisation which is keen to support family carers. The money will be used to provide information, advice and support to more family carers across Suffolk.”

Sarah Archer, from St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are hugely grateful to the continued support of everyone at John Grose, and raising £1,195 for the hospice at the quiz is a fantastic success. Without the fundraising from local businesses and groups, the hospice couldn’t run its vital services. We are very thankful for John Grose’s donation and look forward to working with them during our trail, Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, next summer!”

John Grose employees helping to run the quiz night at the Ipswich dealerships. Picture: John GroseJohn Grose employees helping to run the quiz night at the Ipswich dealerships. Picture: John Grose

Sophie Mayes, of EACH, said: “While our Quidenham hospice is some distance from Lowestoft, over half of EACH’s work is out in the community. This means that we are actively supporting children, young people and their families throughout the county, including Lowestoft and the Waveney area – something we wouldn’t be able to do without the support from the local community and businesses like John Grose.”

Tim Piggott, from Help for Heroes, said: “The money raised is gratefully received and as always is put to good use in supporting our veterans in whatever way is needed.”

For more information on events at John Grose, including the annual Motability Awareness Day in June, phone Rebecca Neale on 01473 242229, email to rebeccaneale@johngrose.co.uk or visit www.johngrose.co.uk

Suffolk Family Carers – suffolkfamilycarers.org or 01473 835477.

St Elizabeth Hospice – www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk or 01473 727776.

EACH – www.each.org.uk or 01223 800800.

Help for Heroes – www.helpforheroes.org.uk or 0300 3039888.

