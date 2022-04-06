Ipswich school invites to John Travolta to see their Grease show

Ipswich School has invited John Travolta to come and watch their performance of Grease this week - Credit: Gary Middleton/@beaphotographyuk

An Ipswich school currently performing its production of Grease has invited John Travolta to come and watch one of their shows.

The Hollywood legend, who played Danny Zuko in the hit 1978 film, was spotted over the border in Norfolk at the weekend is in the region for a movie inspired by RAF Lakenheath.

The film Travolta is starring in is based on a book by Frederick Forsyth - The Shepherd - that the 68-year-old actor says he has "always loved".

The book is a 1975 novella about the pilot of a De Havilland Vampire jet travelling from RAF Celle in Germany to RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, when his jet has an electrical failure.

St Joseph's College have invited John Travolta to come and watch their Grease show - Credit: @beaphotographyuk

The pilot encounters a De Havilland Mosquito bomber over the North Sea which has apparently been sent to shepherd him home.

Now, St Joseph's College, which is in the middle of its production of Grease has asked if the Hollywood megastar if he would like to come and give it a watch.

Vicki Harvey, vice-principal co-curricular and head of Creative and Performing Arts, said: “What a wonderful coincidence John Travolta is in East Anglia while St Joseph’s is putting on a production of Grease.

“We hope he is enjoying his time in the region and been able to see the sights while filming.

Vicki Harvey, vice principal Co-curricular and head of Creative and Performing Arts at St Joseph's College - Credit: St Joseph's College

“Although our performances of Grease at DanceEast have sold out, I’m sure we could squeeze him in if he would like to come along.

“It would be great having him in the audience – I wonder what he’ll make of our Danny Zuko?

“Our cast were also delighted to receive a ‘break a leg’ message from Pearce Barron, who is currently rehearsing for the West End production of Grease the Musical at the Dominion this Summer.

“We wish him the best of luck and hope he’s having as much fun as we are.”