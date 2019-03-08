Nostalgia

John Wark's testimonial and Dog shows in this week's Throwback Thursday from August 1996

John Wark helped Ipswich win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981 Picture: ANDY PARSONS Archant

Goalscoring midfielder John Wark, who enjoyed three spells with Ipswich Town, winning the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and three times being player of the year, was rewarded for his loyalty in 1996.

John Wark giving a guard of honour for his testimonial match at Portman Road over 20 years ago Picture: ANDY PARSONS John Wark giving a guard of honour for his testimonial match at Portman Road over 20 years ago Picture: ANDY PARSONS

Fans flocked to Portman Road to watch him grace the pitch again in his testimonial match against Arsenal.

Children enjoying breakfast club at Landseer Playcentre Picture: ARCHANT Children enjoying breakfast club at Landseer Playcentre Picture: ARCHANT

Elsewhere in our Throwback Thursday gallery this week, we feature Landseer Playcentre as children dressed in their PJs to enjoy breakfast club at the centre.

Students of Northgate School after receiving their A Level results Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Students of Northgate School after receiving their A Level results Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

August can be a nervy time for some school students as they receive their grades from the GCSE's and A Levels - here we see Northgate High students picking up their results.

The Emperor pub garden packed for their fun day Picture: JOHN KERR The Emperor pub garden packed for their fun day Picture: JOHN KERR

At the old Emperor Pub people were enjoying a fun day of live music and a bouncy castle for the children, dog owners took their canine friends to the Suffolk Showground for a dog show, while there was fun for all at Felixstowe Carnival.

Some of the dogs and their owners that participated in a dog show at Suffolk Showground Picture: ARCHANT Some of the dogs and their owners that participated in a dog show at Suffolk Showground Picture: ARCHANT

Fortunately there wasn't much 'Singing in the Rain' at the carnival in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT Fortunately there wasn't much 'Singing in the Rain' at the carnival in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT

One of the many floats at the Felixstowe Carnival Picture: ARCHANT One of the many floats at the Felixstowe Carnival Picture: ARCHANT

