E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Nostalgia

John Wark's testimonial and Dog shows in this week's Throwback Thursday from August 1996

PUBLISHED: 14:14 15 August 2019

John Wark helped Ipswich win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981 Picture: ANDY PARSONS

John Wark helped Ipswich win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981 Picture: ANDY PARSONS

Archant

Goalscoring midfielder John Wark, who enjoyed three spells with Ipswich Town, winning the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and three times being player of the year, was rewarded for his loyalty in 1996.

John Wark giving a guard of honour for his testimonial match at Portman Road over 20 years ago Picture: ANDY PARSONSJohn Wark giving a guard of honour for his testimonial match at Portman Road over 20 years ago Picture: ANDY PARSONS

Fans flocked to Portman Road to watch him grace the pitch again in his testimonial match against Arsenal.

Children enjoying breakfast club at Landseer Playcentre Picture: ARCHANTChildren enjoying breakfast club at Landseer Playcentre Picture: ARCHANT

Elsewhere in our Throwback Thursday gallery this week, we feature Landseer Playcentre as children dressed in their PJs to enjoy breakfast club at the centre.

Students of Northgate School after receiving their A Level results Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKStudents of Northgate School after receiving their A Level results Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

August can be a nervy time for some school students as they receive their grades from the GCSE's and A Levels - here we see Northgate High students picking up their results.

The Emperor pub garden packed for their fun day Picture: JOHN KERRThe Emperor pub garden packed for their fun day Picture: JOHN KERR

At the old Emperor Pub people were enjoying a fun day of live music and a bouncy castle for the children, dog owners took their canine friends to the Suffolk Showground for a dog show, while there was fun for all at Felixstowe Carnival.

Some of the dogs and their owners that participated in a dog show at Suffolk Showground Picture: ARCHANTSome of the dogs and their owners that participated in a dog show at Suffolk Showground Picture: ARCHANT

Fortunately there wasn't much 'Singing in the Rain' at the carnival in 1996 Picture: ARCHANTFortunately there wasn't much 'Singing in the Rain' at the carnival in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT

One of the many floats at the Felixstowe Carnival Picture: ARCHANTOne of the many floats at the Felixstowe Carnival Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Most Read

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

First Buses makes compromise on Martlesham Route 66 proposals

First Eastern Counties are to shake up their services in the Ipswich area from September 1. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Town to enter sides in four County Cups this season

Leiston's Jack Ainsley and Ipswich Town's Corrie Ndaba contest a high ball in last season's Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final. Leiston went on to win the competition. Photo: Steve Waller

How funding boost will help this Suffolk enterprise reach those suffering from eating disorders

Debbie Watson is launching Wednesday’s Child to help those struggling with mental health. Photo: Warren Page.

‘He’ll be a tough one to replace’ – McGreal confirms U’s have accepted bid for Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists