Writer gives away book profits to Ipswich homeless people

PUBLISHED: 15:12 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 04 February 2020

Jon Bryant is donating profits from his book to Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG). Picture: IPSWICH HOUSING ACTION GROUP

An author has generously has given away profits from his debut novel to help Ipswich's homeless.

Jon Bryant's book, The Levelled, tells the story of two people's lives who seem destined to become entwined - exploring the harsh reality of homelessness and how salvation can be found where least expected.

He has decided to give proceeds from the book to Ipswich Housing Action Group (IHAG), which helps rough sleepers and those facing homelessness.

Mr Bryant, who was inspired to write the book after seeing people on the streets of Suffolk's county town, said: "I couldn't stop thinking about how people could end up in this situation.

"I know there are stereotypes about homeless people, but I also know how easy it is for people with what may be considered 'good jobs' or 'normal lives' to end up without a home to call their own.

"Thankfully I have not personally experienced homelessness so my account of that aspect in the book is from conversations with some who have and from my imagination, but I have experienced enough to make me consider how easy it is for anyone's life to dramatically change."

Adrian Rawlinson, communications and marketing manager at IHAG, said: "When Jon contacted us to say he wanted to donate the profits from his debut novel to our charity we were extremely grateful.

"The money is always needed but Jon is doing something that is perhaps even more valuable - and that is helping to spread the message that anyone can become homeless."

Mr Rawlinson said that although most of us "could never imagine that they, or their loved ones, could end up there", he added: "The reality is most people who are homeless do not end up on the street."

Jools Ramsey, who took over as IHAG chief executive last year, has also spoken of how she is "deeply concerned" at the stigma of being homeless.

The Levelled is available from Amazon as a paperback or Kindle edition.

IHAG runs the Chapman Centre, one of Ipswich's homeless centres, as well as a money advice service.

For more information about IHAG and its services, visit its website.

