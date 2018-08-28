Ed Sheeran’s advice to Game of Thrones star, Kit Harington, persuaded him to set up base in Suffolk

Kit Harington spoke on BBC radio Suffolk. Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE Archant

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has admitted that Suffolk legend Ed Sheeran persuaded him to live in the county while he was on a quest to find a new home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheeran's defence will now have to convince a jury in the US that his song does not copy Marvin Gaye's Lets Get It On. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA Sheeran's defence will now have to convince a jury in the US that his song does not copy Marvin Gaye's Lets Get It On. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

In an interview with BBC Radio Suffolk’s Lesley Dolphin, Harington, who grew up in Worcestershire, spoke of his fondness for Suffolk.

Harington said: “I’ve had a place in Suffolk for about a year and a half now. I love the county.

“I’m friends with Ed [Sheeran] and it was Ed who said to me why don’t you go and have a look in my county. I did and I ended up there.

“I was looking all over for a place. I looked in many different areas of the country. I was actually looking in Norfolk and then I kept driving through Suffolk and thinking, I really quite like this county.

“So I found my own little spot in the county of Suffolk and I’m now a Suffolk boy. I love it. It is really special to me.”

Harington appeared on the radio show to talk about his stage appearance in “True West”, a fast paced dark comedy at the Vaudeville Theatre in London.

He also spoke about the final series of Game of Thrones which is going to air in April.

He lives in central Suffolk in a property worth a reported £1.75 million.