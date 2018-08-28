Man charged after attempted robbery at Ipswich Greggs

The Greggs in White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ELLIS BARKER Archant

A man has been charged with attempted robbery in connection with an incident at a Greggs shop in Ipswich.

Police were called to the store on Whitehouse Road in Ipswich shortly after 4.30pm on Tuesday afternoon after a man demanded money from a member of staff using a blade.

The staff member refused his demands and while getting her manager the offender left without taking anything.

Police say that they arrested a man not long after and took him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

34-year-old Jonathan Bird of Waterford Road in Ipswich will appear at Ipswich magistrates court today, December 12.