Internet paedophile hunters catch Ipswich man

Ipswich Crown Court heard Jonathan Kimber communicated with a paedophile hunter posing as a 14 year old girl Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich man who was caught by an internet paedophile hunter sting has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jonathan Kimber communicated with a decoy posing as a 14-year-old girl and boasted of previous sexual conquests with other young girls, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, said Kimber had continued to engage with the “girl” in increasingly graphic terms knowing she was 14.

Kimber, 42, of Barrack Lane, Ipswich, admitted attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual communication between February 21 and March 6, 2018.

He also admitted three offences of making indecent images of children.

He was given a 15 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and ordered to do 40 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also given a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Rupert Overbury also made Kimber the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

The court heard that of the 49 images and movies found in Kimber’s possession, 22 images and one movie were in the most serious level A category, 11 images and one movie were in category B and 14 images were in category C.

Lynne Shirley, for Kimber, said her client had expressed genuine remorse and had a genuine desire to be rehabilitated.