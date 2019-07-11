Would-be bag snatcher arrested after victim flagged down police

The attempted robbery happened near the Inkerman pub in Norwich Road Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

An Ipswich man has admitted drunkenly attempting to snatch a rucksack from a pedestrian who flagged down passing police for help.

Jonathan Stone was drunk when he crossed Norwich Road and approached a man in his 20s near the Inkerman pub at about 11.30pm on Friday, May 3.

The 23-year-old, of Westwood Avenue, admitted attempted robbery at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

His victim was walking home from work when Stone forcibly grabbed his rucksack. When Stone made a second attempt, the victim was able to wave down a passing police car.

Stone told police he was desperate for money and tried to intimidate the man into handing over the bag.

Thanks to an early guilty plea and lack of criminal convictions, Stone avoided an immediate jail term and was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years, with an unpaid work and rehabilitation requirement.