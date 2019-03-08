Partly Cloudy

Ipswich pair charged with alleged cocaine and heroin supply conspiracy

PUBLISHED: 18:28 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:28 28 March 2019

Jordan Keeble and Afjal Miah appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Jordan Keeble and Afjal Miah appeared before magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Two men from Ipswich have appeared in court accused of being part of a conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in the town.

Jordan Keeble and Afjal Miah were charged with conspiring together, and with others, to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich between July 2, 2018, and March 27 this year.

Keeble, 20, of Fife Road, and Miah, 19, of Allenby Road, both appeared in custody before magistrates in Ipswich on Thursday.

The court heard their arrests followed the execution of a warrant by police officers at an Ipswich address on Tuesday.

During a brief hearing, the pair spoke only to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

Magistrates were told the alleged offences were too serious to be tried under their jurisdiction and must be handled by a judge at the higher court.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on April 25.

