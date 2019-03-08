Knife-brandishing man threatened ex-partner’s family after Facebook Messenger row

The row which Jose Costa got into started on social media, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

An Ipswich man who armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill his former partner’s family has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jose Costa drove to Chalk Hill Lane in Great Blakenham after a row with his ex-partner’s brother on Facebook messenger and sounded his horn after pulling up outside the property, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Costa got out of his car and used foul language before returning to his car and taking off his top, said Marc Brown, prosecuting.

He had then produced a six-inch kitchen knife and brandished it while making threats to kill his former partner’s family.

Costa, 22, of Pin Mill Close, Ipswich, admitted affray and having a blade in a public place in September.

He was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and was given a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also given a three-month curfew between the hours of 10pm and 6am and ordered to pay £550 costs.

Lori Tucker, for Costa, said her client had been close to his former partner’s brother.

However, there had been a breakdown in the relationship with his former partner and on the day of the offences her brother had sent him some less than friendly messages.