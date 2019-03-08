Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Knife-brandishing man threatened ex-partner’s family after Facebook Messenger row

PUBLISHED: 17:06 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 28 March 2019

The row which Jose Costa got into started on social media, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The row which Jose Costa got into started on social media, Ipswich Crown Court heard. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

An Ipswich man who armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill his former partner’s family has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jose Costa drove to Chalk Hill Lane in Great Blakenham after a row with his ex-partner’s brother on Facebook messenger and sounded his horn after pulling up outside the property, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Costa got out of his car and used foul language before returning to his car and taking off his top, said Marc Brown, prosecuting.

He had then produced a six-inch kitchen knife and brandished it while making threats to kill his former partner’s family.

Costa, 22, of Pin Mill Close, Ipswich, admitted affray and having a blade in a public place in September.

He was given a 15-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work and was given a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also given a three-month curfew between the hours of 10pm and 6am and ordered to pay £550 costs.

Lori Tucker, for Costa, said her client had been close to his former partner’s brother.

However, there had been a breakdown in the relationship with his former partner and on the day of the offences her brother had sent him some less than friendly messages.

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It could have been so tragic’ - neighbours react after car crashes into house

A car collided with a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It could have been so tragic’ - neighbours react after car crashes into house

A car collided with a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boys aged 15 found with ‘zombie killer’, sword and drugs outside shop

Hawthorn Drive shopping area Picture: ARCHANT

How I went from overweight, unfit and unhealthy to running the world’s six major marathons

Ashley Smy from Ipswich holding his medal after completing the Abbotts World Marathon Majors in Tokyo. Pictures: ASHLEY SMY

Big review launched into council-run sports facilities in Ipswich

Plans to restore Broomhill Lido are not being threatened by the Ipswich Borough Council sports facility review. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An entire community is rallying for little Roo

Roonagh O'Halloran was only 27 weeks when she was born in March 2018 Picture: Submitted

Lambert on the futures of Judge, Collins and Emmanuel

Ipswich Town are in talks with Alan Judge about a new deal. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists