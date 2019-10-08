E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich man charged with dealing drugs to undercover police - five times

08 October, 2019 - 07:30
Joseph Bentum appeared on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 23-year-old man has been accused of supplying class A drugs to undercover police on five occasions in Ipswich.

Joseph Bentum appeared before magistrates in the town on Monday after being arrested on a warrant in Telford last Friday.

Bentum, of Downside Close, Ipswich, was charged with four counts of supplying crack cocaine, and one count of supplying heroin to an undercover operative between February 16 and May 3, 2017.

He is also charged with offering to supply cocaine to an undercover operative on March 3, possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin on May 8, and with possession of £915 in criminal property on May 8, 2017.

Prosecutor David Bryant said allegations related to an undercover operation targeting dealing in Ipswich.

Appearing on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, Bentum denied all charges and was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on November 4.

