Ipswich man charged with dealing drugs to undercover police - five times

Joseph Bentum appeared on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 23-year-old man has been accused of supplying class A drugs to undercover police on five occasions in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joseph Bentum appeared before magistrates in the town on Monday after being arrested on a warrant in Telford last Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Bentum, of Downside Close, Ipswich, was charged with four counts of supplying crack cocaine, and one count of supplying heroin to an undercover operative between February 16 and May 3, 2017.

He is also charged with offering to supply cocaine to an undercover operative on March 3, possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin on May 8, and with possession of £915 in criminal property on May 8, 2017.

Prosecutor David Bryant said allegations related to an undercover operation targeting dealing in Ipswich.

Appearing on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, Bentum denied all charges and was remanded in custody to appear at crown court on November 4.