'Extremely dangerous' fugitive with Ipswich links held over rapes and abductions

Joseph McCann, who was wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE Archant

A man wanted in connection with a series of abductions and rapes of women – who police described as “extremely dangerous” – has been arrested, officers say.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed a 34-year-old man arrested in Congleton in the early hours of Monday morning is fugitive Joseph McCann.

Detectives launched an urgent appeal with a £20,000 reward following the rape and abduction of two women in London.

McCann, who police said had links to Ipswich, Aylesbury and Watford, is now being investigated for further offences.

DCI Katherine Goodwin, from the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command, said: “Between Sunday, 21 April and Saturday, 5 May McCann is suspected to have been involved in a number of attacks across different parts of the country.

“I can confirm he is now being investigated for offences committed in Cheshire, Manchester and Lancashire in addition to London and Hertfordshire.

“Detectives from the Met continue to lead on this investigation and are working very closely with policing counterparts where he is suspected to have carried out further offences.

“These offences will be jointly investigated.”

Anyone with information about the attacks should call police on 101.