Published: 11:35 AM March 31, 2021

A mum who became a best-selling author and motivational speaker following her struggle with chronic pain has been nominated for an award by a ground-breaking movement by women.

Women Appreciating Women (WAW) is a worldwide movement by women, for women, to appreciate and support each other in business, projects and general well-being.

Josephine Kalagira has been nominated for the WAW Honorary Award for her positive contributions to society and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the virtual awards 2021 in London today.

The 37-year-old created a free Facebook community called Thrive and Shine Through Your Setbacks, which has inspired hundreds of women.

She penned How To Turn Your Setback Into A Purposeful Comeback and co-authored the best seller Love Thy Body: Real Life Stories Volume 1 after turning her life around.

Josephine has written and co-authored two books as well as being a motivational speaker - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ms Kalagira said: "I know many women who are struggling right now and, believe me, I totally get it — I have been there myself in the past still struggle but has learned to manage and balance myself with ease.

"I understood the frustration with my physical and emotional challenges and needing someone to be there for me to listen, support me be of an inspiration to not give me up."

"I realised that most people wouldn't be able to freely open up if they didn't have someone who has had a lived experience."

Some of the women who have been presented with WAW Honorary Awards previously include:

The first lady of Jamaica Hon. Juliet Holness MP

Founder of Ann Frank Trust Gillian Walness MBE

Educator Anna Kennedy OBE

Former vice-president of Zimbabwe Dr Joice Mujuru

Veteran Hollywood make up artist Kim Elba

Chief executive of Diana Awards Tess Ojo

Former pilot and business development leader Tara Howard

International artist Dr Vivian Timothy

Visionary leader Dr Viola Edward

Top photographer Monika Schaible

Ms Kalagira is putting on a free Facebook masterclass this Friday at 4pm for women, to help them overcome their physical and emotional wellbeing challenges.