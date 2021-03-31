Ipswich motivational speaker celebrated with honorary women's award
A mum who became a best-selling author and motivational speaker following her struggle with chronic pain has been nominated for an award by a ground-breaking movement by women.
Women Appreciating Women (WAW) is a worldwide movement by women, for women, to appreciate and support each other in business, projects and general well-being.
Josephine Kalagira has been nominated for the WAW Honorary Award for her positive contributions to society and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at the virtual awards 2021 in London today.
The 37-year-old created a free Facebook community called Thrive and Shine Through Your Setbacks, which has inspired hundreds of women.
She penned How To Turn Your Setback Into A Purposeful Comeback and co-authored the best seller Love Thy Body: Real Life Stories Volume 1 after turning her life around.
Ms Kalagira said: "I know many women who are struggling right now and, believe me, I totally get it — I have been there myself in the past still struggle but has learned to manage and balance myself with ease.
"I understood the frustration with my physical and emotional challenges and needing someone to be there for me to listen, support me be of an inspiration to not give me up."
"I realised that most people wouldn't be able to freely open up if they didn't have someone who has had a lived experience."
Some of the women who have been presented with WAW Honorary Awards previously include:
- The first lady of Jamaica Hon. Juliet Holness MP
- Founder of Ann Frank Trust Gillian Walness MBE
- Educator Anna Kennedy OBE
- Former vice-president of Zimbabwe Dr Joice Mujuru
- Veteran Hollywood make up artist Kim Elba
- Chief executive of Diana Awards Tess Ojo
- Former pilot and business development leader Tara Howard
- International artist Dr Vivian Timothy
- Visionary leader Dr Viola Edward
- Top photographer Monika Schaible
Ms Kalagira is putting on a free Facebook masterclass this Friday at 4pm for women, to help them overcome their physical and emotional wellbeing challenges.