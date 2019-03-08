Man found with knuckle-duster and knife disguised as pen

A Felixstowe man who was found in possession of five weapons including a knuckle-duster and a knife disguised as a pen has been jailed for 10 months.

A police officer stopped Joshua Warby in the Queen Street area of Felixstowe on March 25 this year and during a search discovered three lock knives, a knuckleduster and a concealed blade in a pen, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Warby, 27, of Elizabeth Way in Felixstowe, admitted five charges of possession of an offensive weapon and was jailed for 10 months.

The court heard that Warby has 11 previous convictions including one for possessing an offensive weapon when he was a teenager.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, for Warby, said her client had a fascination for the items seized from him and collected them.

She said he had purchased some of the items on the internet and was deeply sorry.

"He wasn't brandishing them and isn't the type of person to brandish them," said Miss Fernandez-Lee.