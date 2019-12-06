E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Joules unit at Jimmy's Farm burgled and cash stolen

PUBLISHED: 19:05 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:34 06 December 2019

Jimmy Doherty, owner of Jummy's Farm Picture: ARCHANT

Jimmy Doherty, owner of Jummy's Farm Picture: ARCHANT

Businesses at Jimmy's Farm, the visitor centre owned by farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty in Wherstead, were burgled on Monday night when a key safe, cash and appliances were stolen.

Suffolk Constabulary said burglars smashed glass on the front door of clothing store Joules before stealing cash, jackets, rugby shirts and trousers.

Police confirmed another business unit at Jimmy's Farm was also broken into, with a key safe and tools among the stolen items.

Suffolk Constabulary said the burglaries happened between 6.30pm on Monday night and 6.45am on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for anyone with information related to the incidents to come forward, quoting crime reference 37/72979/19 or 37/72974/19.

