Birthday celebrations for Joy at 107

Joy Savage has celebrated her 107th birthday at Foxgrove care home in Felixstowe Picture: HEALTHCARE HOMES Archant

A Suffolk woman who has lived all over the world has celebrated her 107th birthday.

Joy Savage, a resident at Foxgrove care home in High Road East, Felixstowe, enjoyed a special party to mark the milestone.

She was born in Alverstoke and grew up in Cairo, Egypt, where her father was a doctor treating injured servicemen evacuated from Gallipoli. At the age of 13 she moved back to the UK and lived in Sussex. later attended finishing school at Farlington House.

When she was 20 she visited India to be a bridesmaid for a friend, and met her future husband who was serving with the Indian Army. They married in 1935 and later had a daughter and a son. After VE Day they lived for a time in Germany, and then in 1950 had a second son in Gibraltar. When her husband, who died in 1990, retired from the Army in 1958 they moved to Felixstowe, where her husband worked for Fisons.

In retirement Joy and her husband moved to Waldringfield, where she enjoyed her grandchildren, sailing, gardening, church activities and being a member of the Women’s Institute. Joy now has nine grandchildren, twenty four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Home Manager Leanne Greeves said: “Joy is a real pleasure to spend time with and a wonderful addition to our home. She is an incredible woman and has enjoyed a fascinating life all over the world.”