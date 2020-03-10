Judge hears legal argument in wounding trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The judge in the trial of a man who was allegedly beaten and tortured in his Ipswich home by a gang of men who mistakenly thought he was hiding a £6,000 package of drugs has spent the second day of the trial hearing legal argument from barristers in the case.

The jury was asked not to attend Ipswich Crown Court today (Tuesday March 9) and will return tomorrow (Wednesday) to hear evidence in the case.

Before the court are Brandon Smith, 23, of Partridge Road, Ipswich; Brook Smith, 19, of no fixed address; Levi Gordon-Williams, 20, of Allenby Road, Ipswich; Connor Smith, 21, of no fixed address; Lukas Kupcikovas, 19, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot be named because of his age.

They all deny wounding the alleged victim with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and falsely imprisoning him between October 5 and October 8 last year.

It has been alleged that during his alleged ordeal, which lasted several hours, the man was given electric shocks with an exposed wire and had boiling water mixed with sugar thrown over his naked body.

An attempt at a form of torture called 'water boarding' was also allegedly used on the man, who is in his 40s, and cleaning fluid was sprayed in his eyes.

He was also allegedly whipped with a cable, had a sock stuffed in his mouth to stop him screaming and had his head shaved and was given a cold shower to get rid of forensic evidence.

David Baird, prosecuting, said the alleged victim's attackers mistakenly believed he had concealed a package containing drugs belonging to them in his anus and during his ordeal he was made to sit on a chair, which had the seat removed, while attempts were made to get him to pass the drugs.

The court heard that last October the alleged victim, who had recently been released from prison, was living in Bramford Lane, Ipswich.

Another man living at the address had gone away for the weekend and on October 6 some of the defendants allegedly turned up at the house to see him and had unsuccessfully searched the premises for a package of class A drugs worth £6,000.

The trial continues.