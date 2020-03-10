E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Judge hears legal argument in wounding trial

PUBLISHED: 22:43 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:43 10 March 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The judge in the trial of a man who was allegedly beaten and tortured in his Ipswich home by a gang of men who mistakenly thought he was hiding a £6,000 package of drugs has spent the second day of the trial hearing legal argument from barristers in the case.

The jury was asked not to attend Ipswich Crown Court today (Tuesday March 9) and will return tomorrow (Wednesday) to hear evidence in the case.

Before the court are Brandon Smith, 23, of Partridge Road, Ipswich; Brook Smith, 19, of no fixed address; Levi Gordon-Williams, 20, of Allenby Road, Ipswich; Connor Smith, 21, of no fixed address; Lukas Kupcikovas, 19, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot be named because of his age.

They all deny wounding the alleged victim with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and falsely imprisoning him between October 5 and October 8 last year.

It has been alleged that during his alleged ordeal, which lasted several hours, the man was given electric shocks with an exposed wire and had boiling water mixed with sugar thrown over his naked body.

You may also want to watch:

An attempt at a form of torture called 'water boarding' was also allegedly used on the man, who is in his 40s, and cleaning fluid was sprayed in his eyes.

He was also allegedly whipped with a cable, had a sock stuffed in his mouth to stop him screaming and had his head shaved and was given a cold shower to get rid of forensic evidence.

David Baird, prosecuting, said the alleged victim's attackers mistakenly believed he had concealed a package containing drugs belonging to them in his anus and during his ordeal he was made to sit on a chair, which had the seat removed, while attempts were made to get him to pass the drugs.

The court heard that last October the alleged victim, who had recently been released from prison, was living in Bramford Lane, Ipswich.

Another man living at the address had gone away for the weekend and on October 6 some of the defendants allegedly turned up at the house to see him and had unsuccessfully searched the premises for a package of class A drugs worth £6,000.

The trial continues.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police and ambulance called to three car crash in Ipswich

The collision happened in Marlborough Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich bowling green becomes doggy creche

Lisa Correll has opened a new dog centre and day centre for people with learning disabilities at Christchurch park bowling green in Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over woman’s death

Mill Hill in Capel St Mary. PicturE: SOPHIE BARNETT

Latest figures show coronavirus cases rise by five in East of England

The Government has issued its latest update on coronavirus Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Drive 24