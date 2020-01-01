E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man who set Ipswich property alight to be sentenced next month

PUBLISHED: 13:59 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 18 February 2020

Melrose Gardens in Ipswich where the arson attack took place in September 2019. Picture: ARCHANT

Melrose Gardens in Ipswich where the arson attack took place in September 2019. Picture: ARCHANT

A man who set a property on fire in Ipswich will be sentenced next month after a judge asked for a further medical report to be prepared on him.

Stuart Fisk, 44, appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday following an incident in Melrose Gardens, Ipswich, in September last year.

Fisk, of Melrose Gardens, Ipswich, previously pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether the life would be endangered by damaging a property owned by Orbit Housing on September 9, 2019.

MORE: Victim speaks about 'traumatic' arson attack for first time

The court heard there was no-one in the property at the time and the fire caused around £1,200 worth of damage.

Judge Martyn Levett ordered a further medical report be undertaken on Fisk, a paranoid schizophrenic, and two doctors are expected to attend the next hearing.

The next hearing will be held at Ipswich Crown Court on March 30 and Judge Levett said all options are being kept open with regard to sentence.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

