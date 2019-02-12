Heavy Showers

‘Keep emotion out of it’, Tavis judge warns jurors

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 28 February 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has been warned to “keep a cool head” during its deliberations.

Tributes left in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens at the scene in Packard Avenue where he died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTributes left in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens at the scene in Packard Avenue where he died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

At the start of his summing up, Judge Martyn Levett told the jury to put aside emotions and sympathy when considering the evidence and not allow themselves to be influenced by emotional reactions to the case and the people involved in it.

“You need to keep a cool head when making an assessment of the evidence,” he said.

“If you start to make a decision out of emotion it is the wrong decision to make.”

He told the jury it could be sure that at least one person had had a knife during the attack on Tavis, who suffered 15 stab wounds including the fatal blow which penetrated six inches into his heart.

Judge Levett said a pathologist who carried out a post-mortem examination on Tavis found that in addition to the stab wounds he had abrasions caused by scrabbling around on the ground after being attacked, and a wound to the head caused by a bottle or a bar.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They have all denied murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on June 2 last year.

During the trial the prosecution alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the J Block gang from the Jubilee Park area of Ipswich and the Neno gang from the Nacton area for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of face in a confrontation between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends in Ipswich town centre.

The jury has spent most of the last week hearing closing speeches on behalf of all six defendants and will retire to consider its verdicts at the conclusion of Judge Levett’s summing up.

The trial started in November last year.

