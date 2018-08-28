Sunshine and Showers

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

PUBLISHED: 11:32 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:19 19 December 2018

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The family of a popular cafe owner who died in a road crash have paid tributes to a “wonderful lady who will be missed by everyone”.

A statement from the family of Julie Dibbs, who died in a crash on the A1120 in Ashfield between a Honda Civic, a Skoda Octavia and a coach on Monday, said she was a “ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered”.

The 49-year-old leaves behind three sons - Harry, Joe and Charlie - as well as her husband Andy, parents Val and Ron and siblings Pete, Deb and Sue.

She has been described as a popular figure in the Mendlesham community where she owned the Deli at Chilli Farm just off the A140.

A statement from the family, released by Suffolk police, read: “This is an unimaginable situation we find ourselves in, with such a wonderful lady who will be missed by everyone.

“Julie was a ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered.”

The driver of the coach was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the accident but no-one else has been hurt.

Police will continue their investigations.

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

