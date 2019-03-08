Weather warning: Heatwave could bring record temperatures AND thunderstorms

Patty Przywara enjoying the sea in her mermaid costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The region is braced for both sky-high temperatures and lightning strikes as experts forecast a cocktail of extreme weather.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aria enjoying the hot weather in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE Aria enjoying the hot weather in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Temperatures in East Anglia are set to hit a staggering 37C tomorrow, with more storms set to sweep in overnight.

It could be a record-breaking day for both Suffolk and Essex, with the highs rivalling the hottest moments ever recorded in our region.

The all-time record for Suffolk was set at Cavendish on August 10, 2003, at 37.3C.

Meanwhile, Essex's record stands at 36.1C, set at Halstead Brewery on August 19, 1932.

The paddling pool at Bourne Park on Tuesday afternoon Picture: RACHEL EDGE The paddling pool at Bourne Park on Tuesday afternoon Picture: RACHEL EDGE

MORE: Region hit by 15,000 lightning strikes overnight - with highs of 37C on the way

The tropical weather will continue through the afternoon and into the night, according to the Met Office.

You may also want to watch:

It has issued a yellow weather warning from 3pm on Thursday to 4am on Friday - forecasting "scattered thunderstorms" that could lead to sudden flooding and spray on the roads.

A family cools off in the sea in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A family cools off in the sea in Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It adds: "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, or damaged by lightning strikes, hail or sudden gusts of wind."

Chris Bell, forecaster for Weatherquest, said he expects temperatures could reach 32C in some parts of the region today, but that will not compare to tomorrow's sweltering highs.

A lady takes a selfie on the pier Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN A lady takes a selfie on the pier Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Bell said: "The major weather story is the heat. Today you could easily be looking at 32C in the county.

"Tomorrow is the one that is going to be potentially record-breaking for the highest temperature we have seen in the UK."

He added: "If you have got someone you know whose health is vulnerable it is worth checking on them in the next few days."