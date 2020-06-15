Join In

Best Lockdown Garden competition - See our gallery of stunning entries from Suffolk

Yvonne Saunders' garden measuring in at around 36x42 ft Picture: GARY SAUNDERS GARY SAUNDERS

Take a look at these gorgeous gardens - just some of the entries so far for our Best Lockdown Garden competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pauline Catchpole's garden Picture: PAULINE CATCHPOLE Pauline Catchpole's garden Picture: PAULINE CATCHPOLE

Today we are spotlighting some of the photos submitted by green-fingered contestants around Ipswich and Suffolk. If you are inspired to let us see your garden, it’s not too late to enter.

Oliver John's garden measuring in at 90 ft long Picture: OLIVER JOHN Oliver John's garden measuring in at 90 ft long Picture: OLIVER JOHN

Today’s featured gardens cover a range of styles

Michael Barker's garden measuring at roughly 250 square metres Picture: MICHAEL BARKER Michael Barker's garden measuring at roughly 250 square metres Picture: MICHAEL BARKER

It’s easy to see that their owners have been to a lot of trouble, with colourful flowers, patios, planters and more.

Gareth Grayston and Daniel Frost's multi level garden Picture: GARETH GRAYSTON Gareth Grayston and Daniel Frost's multi level garden Picture: GARETH GRAYSTON

If you want to see your own outdoor plot featured in the paper and have a chance of winning, send in your photos.

Lisa Mulock's entry at around 120ft long Picture: LISA MULOCK Lisa Mulock's entry at around 120ft long Picture: LISA MULOCK

The prizes are:

Carol O'Grady's gardon in bloom Picture: CAROL O'GRADY Carol O'Grady's gardon in bloom Picture: CAROL O'GRADY

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Terry Beecroft's garden measuring in at 11x9m Picture: TERRY BEECROFT Terry Beecroft's garden measuring in at 11x9m Picture: TERRY BEECROFT

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020. The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20. Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.