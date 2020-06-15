Best Lockdown Garden competition - See our gallery of stunning entries from Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 June 2020
GARY SAUNDERS
Take a look at these gorgeous gardens - just some of the entries so far for our Best Lockdown Garden competition.
Today we are spotlighting some of the photos submitted by green-fingered contestants around Ipswich and Suffolk. If you are inspired to let us see your garden, it’s not too late to enter.
Today’s featured gardens cover a range of styles
It’s easy to see that their owners have been to a lot of trouble, with colourful flowers, patios, planters and more.
If you want to see your own outdoor plot featured in the paper and have a chance of winning, send in your photos.
The prizes are:
• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.
If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.
Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020. The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20. Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.
Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
