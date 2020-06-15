E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Join In

Best Lockdown Garden competition - See our gallery of stunning entries from Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 June 2020

Yvonne Saunders' garden measuring in at around 36x42 ft Picture: GARY SAUNDERS

Yvonne Saunders' garden measuring in at around 36x42 ft Picture: GARY SAUNDERS

GARY SAUNDERS

Take a look at these gorgeous gardens - just some of the entries so far for our Best Lockdown Garden competition.

Pauline Catchpole's garden Picture: PAULINE CATCHPOLEPauline Catchpole's garden Picture: PAULINE CATCHPOLE

Today we are spotlighting some of the photos submitted by green-fingered contestants around Ipswich and Suffolk. If you are inspired to let us see your garden, it’s not too late to enter.

Oliver John's garden measuring in at 90 ft long Picture: OLIVER JOHNOliver John's garden measuring in at 90 ft long Picture: OLIVER JOHN

Today’s featured gardens cover a range of styles

Michael Barker's garden measuring at roughly 250 square metres Picture: MICHAEL BARKERMichael Barker's garden measuring at roughly 250 square metres Picture: MICHAEL BARKER

It’s easy to see that their owners have been to a lot of trouble, with colourful flowers, patios, planters and more.

Gareth Grayston and Daniel Frost's multi level garden Picture: GARETH GRAYSTONGareth Grayston and Daniel Frost's multi level garden Picture: GARETH GRAYSTON

If you want to see your own outdoor plot featured in the paper and have a chance of winning, send in your photos.

Lisa Mulock's entry at around 120ft long Picture: LISA MULOCKLisa Mulock's entry at around 120ft long Picture: LISA MULOCK

The prizes are:

Carol O'Grady's gardon in bloom Picture: CAROL O'GRADYCarol O'Grady's gardon in bloom Picture: CAROL O'GRADY

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

Terry Beecroft's garden measuring in at 11x9m Picture: TERRY BEECROFTTerry Beecroft's garden measuring in at 11x9m Picture: TERRY BEECROFT

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020. The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20. Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Can you pass our mock GCSE maths exam?

Could you pass our GCSE maths exam? Picture: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD/GETTY IMAGES

Primark set to reopen this month as owner unveils U-turn

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has revealed when it will reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘One of the greatest scandals of our time’ – One in four Ipswich children now living in poverty

End Child Poverty research has found one in four children in Ipswich are living in poverty Picture: RALF GEITHE/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

‘Lovely experience’ - doorstep portraits show village life in lockdown

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS

Most Read

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Can you pass our mock GCSE maths exam?

Could you pass our GCSE maths exam? Picture: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD/GETTY IMAGES

Primark set to reopen this month as owner unveils U-turn

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has revealed when it will reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘One of the greatest scandals of our time’ – One in four Ipswich children now living in poverty

End Child Poverty research has found one in four children in Ipswich are living in poverty Picture: RALF GEITHE/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

‘Lovely experience’ - doorstep portraits show village life in lockdown

Robyn Fayers has taken a series of doorstep portraits in Bramford, near Ipswich, during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ROBYN FAYERS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Have you sent your children back to school?

The phased reopening of schools begins today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Best Lockdown Garden competition - See our gallery of stunning entries from Suffolk

Yvonne Saunders' garden measuring in at around 36x42 ft Picture: GARY SAUNDERS

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Primark set to reopen this month as owner unveils U-turn

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has revealed when it will reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24