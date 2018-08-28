Partly Cloudy

Jurors see footage of van alleged to have carried ‘killers’ of Tavis

PUBLISHED: 13:57 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 11 December 2018

Jurors in the trial of six people accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens have been watching CCTV clips of a delivery van alleged to have been used to transport some of the defendants to the scene of the attack.

The van, which was allegedly driven by 42-year-old Leon Glasgow, was captured on CCTV in the Portman Road area of Ipswich before going to Iris Close and then making its way towards the Nacton area.

Before the court are Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Callum Plaats, 23, of Ipswich, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They all deny murdering Tavis, of Pownall Road, Ipswich, who died after he was stabbed 15 times.

Oliver Glasgow QC, prosecuting, has alleged there was “heated rivalry” between two rival groups from different parts of the town.

He claimed the attack on Tavis was the result of what the “J-Block” group, which took its name from Jubilee Park area where they lived, and the “Neno” group who came from the Nacton area of Ipswich and the IP3 postcode, perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between two of their friends and two of Tavis’s friends in Ipswich town centre earlier on June 2.

Mr Glasgow told the court the fact that members of Neno had confronted the J-Block members so close to their home turf, and the fact that the J-Block members had run and hidden rather than stood their ground, gave the moral victory to Neno.

“That group had travelled to the area where Tavis lived seeking revenge for what they perceived to be a loss of respect,” said Mr Glasgow.

“It is the Crown’s case that, no matter what may have been said or done by Tavis’ friends during the incident in Ipswich town centre that Saturday afternoon, there is nothing that any of these defendants can say to excuse the murderous attack upon him a few hours later,” he said.

The trial continues.

