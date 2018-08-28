Jury fails to reach verdict over man accused of pub glassing

The Scales of Justice Archant

The jury in the trial of a Suffolk plasterer accused of hitting a man in the face with a wine glass in a Woodbridge pub has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was 33-year-old John Impey, of Castle Brooks, Framlingham, who denied wounding Callum Mealing with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on June 18 last year.

The jury was discharged from returning a verdict on this charge on Monday (Jan 7) and the prosecution has been given seven days to decide if it is seeking a retrial.

Impey also denied assaulting Mr Mealing’s friend Dino Cleavely, causing him actual bodily harm during the same alleged incident and was cleared of this offence.

The court heard that Mr Mealing had 40 stitches in cuts to his eyebrow, cheek and neck after allegedly being hit in the face with a wine glass by Impey in the Angel pub in Woodbridge.

Giving evidence during his trial Impey denied deliberately smashing the glass in Mr Mealing’s face.