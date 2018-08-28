Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jury fails to reach verdict over man accused of pub glassing

PUBLISHED: 16:54 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 07 January 2019

The Scales of Justice

The Scales of Justice

Archant

The jury in the trial of a Suffolk plasterer accused of hitting a man in the face with a wine glass in a Woodbridge pub has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was 33-year-old John Impey, of Castle Brooks, Framlingham, who denied wounding Callum Mealing with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on June 18 last year.

The jury was discharged from returning a verdict on this charge on Monday (Jan 7) and the prosecution has been given seven days to decide if it is seeking a retrial.

Impey also denied assaulting Mr Mealing’s friend Dino Cleavely, causing him actual bodily harm during the same alleged incident and was cleared of this offence.

The court heard that Mr Mealing had 40 stitches in cuts to his eyebrow, cheek and neck after allegedly being hit in the face with a wine glass by Impey in the Angel pub in Woodbridge.

Giving evidence during his trial Impey denied deliberately smashing the glass in Mr Mealing’s face.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Town road to be closed for emergency repairs

Maryon Road in Ipswich will be closed for emergency repairs. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight people found on back seats of BMW after police stop

The BMW was stopped on Saturday with eight people in the back seat. Picture: NSRAPT

Busy Ipswich road cleared after crash between tractor and car

Felixstowe Road. Picture: GOOGLE

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert talks to his players during the first half of the FA Cup third round tie at Accrington Stanley. Picture: Pagepix

Did you spend Saturday night in Yates?

Saturday 5th January 2019, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

Most Read

Man arrested after police find drugs, cash and three mobile phones

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Haward Street, Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man dies following Halesworth incident

Steeple End, Halesworth. Photo: Archant.

Mystery surrounds future of popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

WATCH: The moment thieves steal father’s scooter from hotel car park

Two thieves stole a father’s scooter as he worked at The Hotel Victoria, Lowestoft. Photo: The Hotel Victoria.

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

Incident in Church Farm Lane, Halesworth Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Homes at risk as flood warnings issued for Suffolk coast

The flooding is expected to affect Felixstowe Ferry, as well as Bawdsey Quay Picture: ARCHANT

Town extend teenager Lankester’s contract until 2022

Lankester, pictured signing his extended contract. PICTURE: ITFC

When is Chinese New Year 2019?

Pupils from Wilby Primary School celebrating Chinese New Year in 2018 and learning Chinese Ribbon Dances. Picture: ROISIN WISEMAN

Andy’s Angles: Dawkins gets chance to impress as Morris and Nydam return in another Under 23 win

Simon Dawkins on the ball during Town U23s beat Bristol City 4-2 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Team effort fires Ipswich to win over London Westside

Eivydas Aleksa gets to the rim to score for Ipswich in their win over London Westside. Picture: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists