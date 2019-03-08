E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jury out in case of Ipswich stab threat man

PUBLISHED: 18:59 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 14 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The jury in the trial of a man accused of causing an Ipswich man to jump out of a first floor window of his flat after threatening to stab him has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Edvinas Janavicius, 20, of no fixed address, who denies inflicting grievous bodily harm to Thomas Crowe and assaulting him causing him actual bodily harm between January 30 and February 2 last year.

The court has heard Mr Crowe was relaxing in his flat in Wellington Court with a friend when the door "flew open" and Janavicius and several other men and a woman came in uninvited.

When Mr Crowe asked Janavicius to leave he allegedly replied: "If you ask me to leave again I'm going to kick your face in," said Karl Voltz, prosecuting.

Mr Crowe went into his bedroom and was about to light a cigarette when Janavicius burst in and allegedly punched and kicked him repeatedly in the face.

Mr Crowe was also allegedly slammed into a wall and hit in the face with an ashtray and suffered a fractured nose, cuts and bruises, said Mr Voltz.

Janavicius had then gone into the kitchen and had come "flying" into the living room with a kitchen knife saying he was going to stab Mr Crowe.

Mr Crowe was so frightened he jumped out of a first floor window and suffered a severely sprained ankle.

The police were called and Mr Crowe who was drifting in and out of consciousness was taken to hospital.

Janavicius was arrested by police in September last year and claimed he had been invited to a party at Mr Crowe's flat.

He claimed he had been talking to a female and Mr Crowe had come at him with a knife which he managed to take off him.

The defendant claimed one of Mr Crowe's friends had come towards him and he had pushed him away in self-defence.

He said Mr Crowe and his friend must have jumped out of the window.

The jury is expected to continue its deliberations on Friday November 15.

Police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police at The Magpie Inn on Sunday, where a woman died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Travel chaos as A14 closed in both directions after lorry crash

A lorry smashed through the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: Incredible Noah's Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Burton and Dorothy Perkins to exit town centre - to make way for a new shoe shop

The Burton/Dorothy Perkins store in Tavern Street Ipswich is due to close early in 2020. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

