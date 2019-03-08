Jury out in case of Ipswich stab threat man

The jury in the trial of a man accused of causing an Ipswich man to jump out of a first floor window of his flat after threatening to stab him has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is Edvinas Janavicius, 20, of no fixed address, who denies inflicting grievous bodily harm to Thomas Crowe and assaulting him causing him actual bodily harm between January 30 and February 2 last year.

The court has heard Mr Crowe was relaxing in his flat in Wellington Court with a friend when the door "flew open" and Janavicius and several other men and a woman came in uninvited.

When Mr Crowe asked Janavicius to leave he allegedly replied: "If you ask me to leave again I'm going to kick your face in," said Karl Voltz, prosecuting.

Mr Crowe went into his bedroom and was about to light a cigarette when Janavicius burst in and allegedly punched and kicked him repeatedly in the face.

Mr Crowe was also allegedly slammed into a wall and hit in the face with an ashtray and suffered a fractured nose, cuts and bruises, said Mr Voltz.

Janavicius had then gone into the kitchen and had come "flying" into the living room with a kitchen knife saying he was going to stab Mr Crowe.

Mr Crowe was so frightened he jumped out of a first floor window and suffered a severely sprained ankle.

The police were called and Mr Crowe who was drifting in and out of consciousness was taken to hospital.

Janavicius was arrested by police in September last year and claimed he had been invited to a party at Mr Crowe's flat.

He claimed he had been talking to a female and Mr Crowe had come at him with a knife which he managed to take off him.

The defendant claimed one of Mr Crowe's friends had come towards him and he had pushed him away in self-defence.

He said Mr Crowe and his friend must have jumped out of the window.

The jury is expected to continue its deliberations on Friday November 15.