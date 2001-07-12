Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jury retires in Woodbridge pub glass attack trial

PUBLISHED: 17:28 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 04 January 2019

PA Library photo dated 12/7/01 The Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey, London.

PA Library photo dated 12/7/01 The Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey, London.

Archant

The jury in the trial of a plasterer accused of hitting a man in the face with a wine glass in a Woodbridge pub has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is John Impey, of Castle Brooks, Framlingham, who denies wounding Callum Mealing with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on June 18 last year.

He also denies assaulting Mr Mealing’s friend Dino Cleavely causing him actual bodily harm during the same alleged incident.

The court has heard that Mr Mealing had 40 stitches in cuts to his eyebrow, cheek and neck after being hit in the face with a wine glass by Impey in the Angel pub in Woodbridge.

Giving evidence during his trial Impey, 33, denied deliberately smashing the glass in Mr Mealing’s face.

He claimed he had put his hands up to defend himself after someone pushed his neck from behind and the glass he was holding had come into contact with Mr Mealing’s face.

He said he had no reason to deliberately smash a glass in his face.

The jury is expected to continue its deliberations on Monday.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT

Jury retires in Woodbridge pub glass attack trial

PA Library photo dated 12/7/01 The Scales of Justice on top of the Old Bailey, London.

‘Nine years is far too long’ – Lambert on Town’s FA Cup record ahead of Accrington trip

Ipswich Town players react to exiting the FA Cup to National League side Lincoln City in 2017. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town Group Chat: Who else should the Blues sign, are Town doomed and will Lambert stay?

Ipswich Town Group Chat with Mark Heath, Stuart Watson and Andy Warren

Footbridge over rail line to be replaced

Maidstone Road in Felixstowe, near to where the footbridge is. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists