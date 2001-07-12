Jury retires in Woodbridge pub glass attack trial

The jury in the trial of a plasterer accused of hitting a man in the face with a wine glass in a Woodbridge pub has retired to consider its verdicts.

Before Ipswich Crown Court is John Impey, of Castle Brooks, Framlingham, who denies wounding Callum Mealing with intent to do him grievous bodily harm on June 18 last year.

He also denies assaulting Mr Mealing’s friend Dino Cleavely causing him actual bodily harm during the same alleged incident.

The court has heard that Mr Mealing had 40 stitches in cuts to his eyebrow, cheek and neck after being hit in the face with a wine glass by Impey in the Angel pub in Woodbridge.

Giving evidence during his trial Impey, 33, denied deliberately smashing the glass in Mr Mealing’s face.

He claimed he had put his hands up to defend himself after someone pushed his neck from behind and the glass he was holding had come into contact with Mr Mealing’s face.

He said he had no reason to deliberately smash a glass in his face.

The jury is expected to continue its deliberations on Monday.