E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jury retires to consider verdict in Ipswich rape trial

PUBLISHED: 17:22 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 10 December 2019

The jury has retired in the case of Jacob Young at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The jury has retired in the case of Jacob Young at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The jury hearing the trial of a man accused of raping a woman in her Ipswich flat has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

Jacob Young, 18, of Beechcroft Road, Ipswich, has denied rape, an alternative charge of attempted rape, assault and stealing the woman's handbag.

Young is accused of following the alleged victim and her boyfriend home before raping the woman after her boyfriend left the flat and went back to work.

MORE: Neighbour of alleged rape victim heard 'harrowing scream', court hears

The woman, who is in her 20s, was allegedly grabbed by the throat and raped in her flat on October 13 last year.

After his arrest, Young said he had gone to the flat to tell the woman someone had stolen her handbag and claimed she had invited him in and said she wanted to have sex with him.

He also denied roaming the streets of the town looking for vulnerable women.

MORE: Teenager denies raping Ipswich woman in her flat

The jury heard closing speeches from the prosecution and defence today before the case was summed up by Judge Martyn Levett.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Highways England monitoring Orwell Bridge amid high cross winds

Met Office data show windspeeds around the Orwell Bridge are close to Highways England's safety limit of 50mph Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Highways England monitoring Orwell Bridge amid high cross winds

Met Office data show windspeeds around the Orwell Bridge are close to Highways England's safety limit of 50mph Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drink-driver dragged from car police rammed after pursuit near Ipswich

Algis Adomavicius was forcibly removed from the car before being arrested Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds, drivers warned

High winds in Storm Brendan are currently affecting much of Suffolk and Essex, but Highways England have not closed the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man chases group with ‘weapon’ near Ipswich school

A man was supposedly seen chasing people with a weapon in Aberdeen Way in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Climate change and integrity of politicians among top issues for first-time voters

The hustings with the Ipswich Parliamentary candidates at Northgate High School. Picture: JO WARD

Do young voters hold the power in Ipswich?

Polling Station at Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH lUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists