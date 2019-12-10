Jury retires to consider verdict in Ipswich rape trial

The jury has retired in the case of Jacob Young at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The jury hearing the trial of a man accused of raping a woman in her Ipswich flat has been sent out to consider its verdicts.

Jacob Young, 18, of Beechcroft Road, Ipswich, has denied rape, an alternative charge of attempted rape, assault and stealing the woman's handbag.

Young is accused of following the alleged victim and her boyfriend home before raping the woman after her boyfriend left the flat and went back to work.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was allegedly grabbed by the throat and raped in her flat on October 13 last year.

After his arrest, Young said he had gone to the flat to tell the woman someone had stolen her handbag and claimed she had invited him in and said she wanted to have sex with him.

He also denied roaming the streets of the town looking for vulnerable women.

The jury heard closing speeches from the prosecution and defence today before the case was summed up by Judge Martyn Levett.