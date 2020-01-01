Date set for inquest into death of Ipswich mother and son

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two, who were found dead at an address in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: Facebook Archant

A date has been set for the inquests into the deaths of a 19-year-old mother and her two-year-old son who were found in their Ipswich home.

Police stand guard at Swinburne Road, Ipswich, where 19-year-old Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari died on Thursday, March 6 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Police stand guard at Swinburne Road, Ipswich, where 19-year-old Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari died on Thursday, March 6 Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Kai and Kamari Russell were found by paramedics inside a property in Whitton in March 2019 and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquests into their deaths were opened and adjourned by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish last year and a date for the full hearings has now been set as April 9 at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich.

During the opening, the court heard that the pair were identified by Ms Russell’s father, and Kamari’s grandfather, on the same day of their deaths.

Following initial inquiries, the case was referred to the coroner by Sergeants Ian Brown and Stuart Duffell, of Suffolk police.

Dozens of tributes to Kia Russell and infant son Kamari are now outside the house in Swinburne Road, in the Whitton area of Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Dozens of tributes to Kia Russell and infant son Kamari are now outside the house in Swinburne Road, in the Whitton area of Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A post-mortem examination found that the cause of death for both Kai and Kamari was compression of the neck.

Police confirmed at the time that they do not believe anyone else was directly involved in the incident.

What do we know so far?

Suffolk police were called to a property in Swinburne Road at 5pm on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 after a woman’s body was discovered by medical crews.

A young child also found at the property was treated by paramedics but later died at the scene.

Members of the public have left tributes at the house throughout Friday, March 7, in memory of Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Members of the public have left tributes at the house throughout Friday, March 7, in memory of Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A police cordon was in place for several days on the road in the Whitton area of the town as an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths took place.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after the incident but was later bailed.

Locals reacted with shock following the news of the deaths.

Residents laid flowers outside the home and messages were left on notes outside the front gate of the house.