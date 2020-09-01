Inquest into death of Ipswich mother and son adjourned due to coronavirus crisis

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari, two

The inquests into the deaths of a 19-year-old mother and her two-year-old son who were found in their Ipswich home has been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Floral tributes were left for Kia Russell, 19, and her two-year-old son, Kamari.

The hearings, which will look into how Kia Russell and her son Kamari came by their deaths, were due to take place last week. However due to the coronavirus outbreak, they were postponed.

They are now provisionally scheduled to go ahead on September 1, 2020.

The mother and son were found by paramedics inside a property in Whitton in March 2019 and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Inquests into their deaths were opened and adjourned by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish last year and a date for the full hearings had been set for April 9 at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich.

A collection of floral tributes were laid outside the home of Kia Russell and her son Kamari on Swinburne Road.

During the openings, the court heard that the pair were identified by Ms Russell’s father, and Kamari’s grandfather, on the same day of their deaths.

Following initial inquiries, the case was referred to the coroner by Sergeants Ian Brown and Stuart Duffell, of Suffolk police.

A post-mortem examination found that the cause of death for both Kia and Kamari was compression of the neck.

Members of the public left tributes at the house in memory of Kia Russell and two-year-old son Kamari

After the incident, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of offences not directly related to the deaths and was later bailed.

Police confirmed at the time that they do not believe anyone else was directly involved in the incident.