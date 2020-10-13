E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Can you help find this missing 14-year-old girl?

PUBLISHED: 17:37 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 13 October 2020

Kai Rader, 14, has been missing form her Ipswich home since Friday, October 9. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A 14-year-old girl has been missing from her Ipswich home since Friday, prompting a police appeal.

Kai Rader was last seen at home in Ipswich on Friday October 9 and is believed to have travelled to Essex to visit a friend.

Police are now appealing for help from the public to trace the missing 14-year-old girl.

Kai is described as white, 5ft 5in tall and with shoulder-length hair.

The police are asking anyone who believes they have seen Kai, or has any information regarding her whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Can you help find this missing 14-year-old girl?

