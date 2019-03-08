Gallery

Titus Bramble and boxer Fabio Wardley help raise funds for 'miracle' child missing 20% of brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden before the charity match. Picture: PAUL LEECH Paul Leech

The brothers of a boy who needs specialist treatment after being born with 20% of his brain missing have raised thousands of pounds by holding a charity football match featuring some of Suffolk's biggest sporting stars.

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right facing off before the charity match. Picture: PAUL LEECH Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right facing off before the charity match. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Callum Sinclair, 20, and his brother Mason, 16 were joined by Ipswich Town legends Titus Bramble and Carlos Edwards as well as superstar boxer Fabio Wardley for the match which took place at Woodbridge Town Football Club last weekend.

The siblings helped raise £1,900 for specialist constraint-induced movement therapy (CIMT) - which will help their 17-month-old brother, Kaiden Daley, increase the movement in the right side of his body, which is restricted due to his condition.

The closely fought match saw the younger brother's team come away with a 6-4 win and more importantly, bragging rights over his elder sibling which he literally rubbed in, pushing his face into a cake at the end of the game.

Mother of the three boys, Amanda Harvey, said: "It was a really great day and we nearly raised £2,000 which will help so much when we go up for Kaiden's therapy, which starts in September.

Boxing star Fabio Wardley playing at the charity match for Kaiden. Picture: PAUL LEECH Boxing star Fabio Wardley playing at the charity match for Kaiden. Picture: PAUL LEECH

"I just want to thank everyone involved - the players, the supporters, everyone from Woodbridge Football Club, all the sponsors and all the volunteers who ran the barbecue and the raffle.

"All of the money we raised will go towards Kaiden's therapy."

The family are due to travel up to Manchester in early September to begin the therapy, which will take a month.

Former Ipswich Town Star Titus Bramble playing at the charity match. Picture: PAUL LEECH Former Ipswich Town Star Titus Bramble playing at the charity match. Picture: PAUL LEECH

They will stay in a hotel for four weeks while Kaiden is treated every day by specialist physiotherapists, who will aim to increase the movement in the right side of his body by restricting the left side, encouraging the use of his other limbs.

"I am so proud of the boys," Miss Harvey said.

"I had tears in my eyes watching them walk onto the pitch holding Kaiden's hand.

"This therapy is such a hope for us. Everyone who we have talked to said if anything can help it will be this."

Callum Sinclair and his younger brother Kaiden before the charity match. Picture: PAUL LEECH Callum Sinclair and his younger brother Kaiden before the charity match. Picture: PAUL LEECH

On top of the money raised at the football match, an online fundraising page online, has now rased just over £5,000 towards the treatment.

Any donations can be made on the fundraising page here.

