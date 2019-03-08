Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help 'miracle' child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR Archant

Ipswich Town legend Titus Bramble and superstar boxer Fabio Wardley are backing a campaign to help a boy missing 20% of his brain seek specialist treatment.

The sportsmen are set to join a charity football match set up by siblings Callum Sinclair, 20, and Mason, 16, in a bid to raise money for their brother, Kaiden Daley.

The match, which will take place at Woodbridge Football Club on Sunday, August 11, will aim to help fund constraint-induced movement therapy (CIMT) - which will help 16-month-old Kaiden increase the movement in the right side of his body.

It would see Kaiden travel to Manchester for a month of specialist treatment.

The two teams will be captained by the siblings, with Callum saying: "Football is loved by everyone in my family so it seemed like a good way to raise money for Kaiden.

"I wake up everyday to see his big smile and to hear him laugh. This therapy could be life-changing.

"My mum showed me the videos of what it can do and it could really help.

"It's really important to raise the money is important to give him the best go at life as possible."

Entry to the event will be £4 for adults and £2 for children, with the gates opening at 1pm and kick-off set for 2pm.

There will also be a barbecue serving burgers and hot dogs with ice creams, cake and drinks also available.

A range of prizes will be won at a raffle including restaurant vouchers, spa vouchers, wine, chocolate and more.

All of the proceeds will go towards Kaiden's treatment.

And if anyone thought that the match was going to be a friendly, they would be mistaken.

"The most important thing is that I beat my brother," Callum added.

"If he won I would never hear the end of it.

"I currently don't have 11 players but I don't think he will know what's hit him."

Kaiden's parents, Amanda Harvey and Orrett Daley have already booked a month of treatment at a clinic in Manchester this autumn. However they are yet to raise the money to fully cover it.

They have already raised £4,675 of their £7,000 target through a fundraising page online.

If you want to get involved in helping with the event, or want to donate money or raffle prizes, click here.