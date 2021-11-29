'Do not give up' - Ipswich mum featured in Amazon chart-topping book

Josephine Kalagira suffered from chronic pain for a number of years before turning her life around with help from a charity - Credit: Josephine Kalagira

An Ipswich mum who became a health and wellbeing activist after battling through years of chronic pain has been featured in a book celebrating female entrepreneurs.

Josephine Kalagira, 37, is one of 15 women featured in Seen, which has topped the Amazon UK charts in six different categories.

Ms Kalagira said: "This book gave me a platform to open up about my experience of physical and mental health challenges that resulted from a personal injury I had in 2017.

"I realised that the more I shared my story, the more I came across wonderful, courageous and visionary women whose life experiences I could relate to.

Josephine's life was changed after an accident in 2017 - Credit: Josephine Kalagira

"These women often confide in me that, at times, they feel limited, restricted, written off, alone and hopeless.

"My message to them is this: despite your daily struggles, there is a light at the end of the tunnel if you keep going, seek help - especially from those with a lived experience - and do not give up."

The book collaboration was pioneered by Katherine Massey, with all proceeds going to Milestone Mums - a peer support group for mothers with mental health problems who have children under two.

Josephine Kalagira started her free support community - Thrive and Shine Through Your Setbacks - on Facebook in 2020.